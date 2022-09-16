Mahomes teases PFF following Thursday night win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes has been known to find motivation and slights wherever they may appear throughout his time as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Following a 27-24 win on Thursday night over the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes added to his list of acknowledged slights with a dig at Pro Football Focus.

Speaking on the tipped ball that Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was unable to secure for an interception, Mahomes admitted to reporters that he got a bit lucky to have the pass dropped.

“They got me,” Mahomes admitted of the Chargers confusing coverage. “All game they were playing one coverage and out of nowhere they threw me with a shell coverage. It got me. I don’t throw it just straight to guys most times. But got lucky enough that it bounced around, hit the ground and I was able to get another chance at it.”

After the dropped interception, Mahomes navigated the Chiefs down the field and connected with Justin Watson for a 41-yard touchdown reception. Kansas City would go on to win, 27-24, and improve to 2-0.

PFF, the football analysis website, released its list of quarterback grades following Week 1. Much to Chiefs fans’ dismay, Mahomes was graded Monday as the eighth-best quarterback in the opening week of play, despite throwing for 360 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions during the Chiefs’ 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes’ 71.5 grade scored just above average according to the network’s grading system.

“I’m sure PFF will have me with a low grade for that,” Mahomes said with a grin talking about the dropped interception. “But I’ll keep it rolling.”

