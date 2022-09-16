Life of legendary QB Len Dawson celebrated at emotional funeral service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Len Dawson’s loved ones laid the legendary quarterback to rest Friday morning, celebrating his contributions to Kansas City while mourning his loss.

Dawson died three weeks ago at the age of 87.

A long list of speakers shared memories at Dawson’s funeral service at Country Club Christian Church. Clark Hunt, the Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, spoke of Dawson’s long influence in Kansas City.

“As great as he was as a quarterback and broadcaster, he was an even better person,” Hunt said. “Len Dawson was a hall of fame man.”

Bobby Bell, a teammate and friend of Dawson’s, shared stories of Dawson’s character on and off the field.

“He was a great teammate and a great friend,” Bell said.

Other speakers included representatives from the NFL Hall of Fame, sports commentators and Dawson’s media colleagues, and Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver II.

Dozens of Chiefs fans also attended. Chance Duensing brought his son, Lance. Both wore Chiefs jerseys with Dawson’s number 16.

“He was the kind of player who showed people what Kansas City is,” Duensing said.

Dawson’s family requested that instead of donating flowers, donations be made to the University of Kansas Health System in support of nursing scholarships. Those donations can be mailed to 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway Suite 305 Westwood, KS, or online at Giving.KansasHealthSystem.com.

