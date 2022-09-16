Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Life of legendary QB Len Dawson celebrated at emotional funeral service

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Len Dawson’s loved ones laid the legendary quarterback to rest Friday morning, celebrating his contributions to Kansas City while mourning his loss.

Dawson died three weeks ago at the age of 87.

A long list of speakers shared memories at Dawson’s funeral service at Country Club Christian Church. Clark Hunt, the Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, spoke of Dawson’s long influence in Kansas City.

“As great as he was as a quarterback and broadcaster, he was an even better person,” Hunt said. “Len Dawson was a hall of fame man.”

Bobby Bell, a teammate and friend of Dawson’s, shared stories of Dawson’s character on and off the field.

“He was a great teammate and a great friend,” Bell said.

Other speakers included representatives from the NFL Hall of Fame, sports commentators and Dawson’s media colleagues, and Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver II.

Dozens of Chiefs fans also attended. Chance Duensing brought his son, Lance. Both wore Chiefs jerseys with Dawson’s number 16.

“He was the kind of player who showed people what Kansas City is,” Duensing said.

Dawson’s family requested that instead of donating flowers, donations be made to the University of Kansas Health System in support of nursing scholarships. Those donations can be mailed to 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway Suite 305 Westwood, KS, or online at Giving.KansasHealthSystem.com.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Patricia Perkins was charged with first-degree murder.
Two Leavenworth residents charged with murder in 2019 missing man case
Chiefs legend laid to rest
Len Dawson remembered at funeral Friday
An Oak Grove High School student also died from a fentanyl overdose at the beginning of the...
‘A wake-up call’: Recent fentanyl overdoses of students cause for concern in Oak Grove
Roger Golubsk was indicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, on charges that he sexually abused two...
Roger Golubski has been charged. Advocates ask what’s next.