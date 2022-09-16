Aging & Style
Leavenworth man pleads guilty on kidnapping, robbery charges

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man pled guilty Friday to charges of kidnapping, robbery and felony theft.

Dameon Lewis was charged by the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office based on events which occurred on Feb. 20, 2022.

Lewis allegedly went to a Murphy’s USA, a gas station in Leavenworth, and robbed the employee there working during early morning hours. The employee was lured out of the store by Lewis telling her an outside bathroom was flooding. Once outside, Lewis proceeded to attack the woman and tried to push her in the bathroom.

Lewis then dragged her back inside the gas station and demanded money from the register. Police said Lewis took money and the employee’s keys, taking the vehicle she took to work that day.

Law enforcement was able to identify Lewis in video despite him having a hoodie and a mask on. He was arrested the following day.

“We are grateful no more serious harm occurred and that our law enforcement were able to apprehend him so quickly,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

