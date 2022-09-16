Aging & Style
KDOT to receive $39.5 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to receive nearly $40 million toward electric...
The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to receive nearly $40 million toward electric vehicle infrastructure.(wwbt)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to receive $39.5 million over the next five years as its “Charge Up Kansas NEVI Plan,” was approved the organization announced Friday.

The plan, which falls underneath the National Electric Vehicle Formula Program, provides KDOT federal funds to help build a high-powered electric vehicle charging network across Kansas.

KDOT said initial program funding will be matched by local funding to build direct current fast chargers (DCFC) along designated electric vehicle charging corridors. In Kansas, those corridors are I-70, I-35, I-135, I-335, U.S. 400 and U.S. 81 from I-70 north to the Nebraska state line.

Once the infrastructure is complete, there will be nearly 1,600 miles of Kansas interstates and highways featuring readily accessible fast-charging stations.

“This funding will enable the build-out of an EV corridor network, DCFC gives EV drivers quick and convenient fueling options for long-distance travel,” said Tami Alexander, KDOT Transportation Electrification Manager. “With the vast amount of wind energy in the state, much of the fuel for EV’s will be locally produced and benefit the Kansas economy.”

