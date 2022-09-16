Aging & Style
High school football Week 4: Matchups around the metro

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is in full swing.

Last week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints.

Here are this week’s matchups. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

  • Blue Springs at Fort Osage
  • Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
    • Available on YouTube at Ray-Pec Activities
  • Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
    • Available on YouTube at TBTV 8 Sports
  • Lee’s Summit West at Staley
  • Park Hill South at Liberty North
    • Available on YouTube at North Nation Media
  • Liberty at Park Hill
  • Belton at North Kansas City
    • Available on YouTube at N2 Live! NKCHS
  • Oak Park at Truman
  • St. Joe Central at William Chrisman
  • Platte County at Grain Valley
  • Raytown at Raytown South
  • Excelsior Springs at Kearney
    • Available on YouTube at Bulldog Broadcasting Network
  • Grandview at Winnetonka
  • Ruskin at Smithville
    • Available at SMN Sports YouTube
  • Christ Prep at Center
  • Pleasant Hill at Clinton
  • Warrensburg at Harrisonville
  • Oak Grove at Odessa
  • Maryville at St. Pius X
    • Available on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club
  • Cameron at Chillicothe
  • St. Joe Lafayette at Savannah
  • Central at St. Joe Benton
  • Plattsburg at West Platte
  • Penney at North Platte
  • Lafayette County at Summit Christian
  • St. Michael at Pembroke Hill
  • Bishop Miege at St. James
  • Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley
  • Bentonville (Ark.) at Rockhurst
    • Available on YouTube at 810 Varsity
  • Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe West
  • Lawrence at Shawnee Mission East
  • Shawnee Mission Northwest at Mill Valley
    • Available on YouTube at 810Varsity
  • Olathe Northwest at Olathe South
  • Shawnee Mission South at Shawnee Mission West
  • Turner at Basehor-Linwood
  • Topeka West at Desoto
  • Leavenworth at Lansing
  • Shawnee Heights at Seaman
  • Piper at Washburn Rural
  • Washington at Bonner Springs

