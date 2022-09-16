High school football Week 4: Matchups around the metro
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is in full swing.
Last week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints.
Here are this week’s matchups. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Blue Springs at Fort Osage
- Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
- Available on YouTube at Ray-Pec Activities
- Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
- Available on YouTube at TBTV 8 Sports
- Lee’s Summit West at Staley
- Park Hill South at Liberty North
- Available on YouTube at North Nation Media
- Liberty at Park Hill
- Belton at North Kansas City
- Available on YouTube at N2 Live! NKCHS
- Oak Park at Truman
- St. Joe Central at William Chrisman
- Platte County at Grain Valley
- Raytown at Raytown South
- Excelsior Springs at Kearney
- Available on YouTube at Bulldog Broadcasting Network
- Grandview at Winnetonka
- Ruskin at Smithville
- Available at SMN Sports YouTube
- Christ Prep at Center
- Pleasant Hill at Clinton
- Warrensburg at Harrisonville
- Oak Grove at Odessa
- Maryville at St. Pius X
- Available on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club
- Cameron at Chillicothe
- St. Joe Lafayette at Savannah
- Central at St. Joe Benton
- Plattsburg at West Platte
- Penney at North Platte
- Lafayette County at Summit Christian
- St. Michael at Pembroke Hill
- Bishop Miege at St. James
- Game will be played at St. Thomas Aquinas
- It can be watched at https://athletics.sjathunder.org/stretch
- Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley
- Bentonville (Ark.) at Rockhurst
- Available on YouTube at 810 Varsity
- Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe West
- Lawrence at Shawnee Mission East
- Shawnee Mission Northwest at Mill Valley
- Available on YouTube at 810Varsity
- Olathe Northwest at Olathe South
- Shawnee Mission South at Shawnee Mission West
- Turner at Basehor-Linwood
- Topeka West at Desoto
- Leavenworth at Lansing
- Shawnee Heights at Seaman
- Piper at Washburn Rural
- Washington at Bonner Springs
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.