End of third quarter: Chargers 17, Chiefs 14

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, throws as Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, throws as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 17-14, after three quarters of play.

Kansas City answered a Mike Williams touchdown with a 41-yard score through the air. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with free agent addition Justin Watson for the score.

The Chargers took an early 10-0 lead with Justin Herbert’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Zander Horvath just moments into the second quarter.

After going scoreless through the first quarter, Kansas City scored on its first drive of the second quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with running back Jerick McKinnon on a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Travis Kelce made history in the second quarter.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce moves into sixth all-time in tight end receptions

