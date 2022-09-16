End of third quarter: Chargers 17, Chiefs 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 17-14, after three quarters of play.

Kansas City answered a Mike Williams touchdown with a 41-yard score through the air. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with free agent addition Justin Watson for the score.

MAHOMES TO WATSON FOR SIX 🙌#LACvsKC on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/Fa02SqPmRn pic.twitter.com/RkY8KyfhFd — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2022

The Chargers took an early 10-0 lead with Justin Herbert’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Zander Horvath just moments into the second quarter.

After going scoreless through the first quarter, Kansas City scored on its first drive of the second quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with running back Jerick McKinnon on a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Travis Kelce made history in the second quarter.

