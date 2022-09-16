Grain Valley Girl Scouts create “Little Free Pantry” for those needing food help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of Girl Scouts in Grain Valley launched a “Little Free Pantry” this week for families who might need some help securing food for their households.

The three young girls---Abby Doerman, Sophia Henderson and Morgan Peters---began the project in May for Girl Scout Troop 1857, creating a large wood and glass box that could be affixed to a pole and hold nonperishable food. The large box has a latch in the front, simulating a cabinet door.

The group planted the pole and box last weekend, launching the project for the public and filling it with various food items. The Little Free Pantry is located in the parking lot of Faith United Methodist Church on SW Eagles Parkway in Grain Valley.

For their efforts, the girls were given the Bronze Award, the highest honor that a Junior Girl Scout can earn. The Bronze Award can only be given to Girl Scouts before Sept. 30 of their Sixth Grade year.

The girls said they started with just the idea to better their community and to help feed people when they need some extra help. The idea started to turn into a reality when they interviewed Grain Valley Mayor Mike Todd and leaders at the Grain Valley Assistance Council, who provided them with some grant money to help make the project happen.

They were able to obtain most of the materials through donations, which also includes the initial food stock.

The idea was inspired by the spread in recent years of “Little Free Libraries”, which are boxes available to the public full of books that can be taken or given. No such concept existed---at least locally---for giving food items, though. The girls saw the project as being able to fill that need.

The girls worked with their parents, younger siblings and grandparents to make the project a reality, but the three themselves took the lead on designing the pantry, coming up with the wording, and installing and stocking the pantry. They said they will rotate checking the pantry weekly to re-stock and remove items.

See the gallery below to see how the project all came together

