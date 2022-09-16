Chris Jones moves into 5th place in Chiefs history for career sacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Defensive tackle Chris Jones continues to climb franchise leaderboards.

Jones’ second sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gives him 51.5 sacks in his Kansas City career, passing Mike Bell for fifth all-time.

Derrick Thomas’ 126.5 sacks are the most in franchise history for a career.

GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.