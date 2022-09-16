Aging & Style
Chris Jones moves into 5th place in Chiefs history for career sacks

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack during the...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Defensive tackle Chris Jones continues to climb franchise leaderboards.

Jones’ second sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gives him 51.5 sacks in his Kansas City career, passing Mike Bell for fifth all-time.

Derrick Thomas’ 126.5 sacks are the most in franchise history for a career.

GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener

