Chiefs held scoreless in first quarter, trail Chargers 3-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs were held scoreless in the first quarter of their home-opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers elected to kickoff after winning the opening coin toss. Kansas City moved the ball into Los Angeles territory before a 3rd-and-2 end-around to wide receiver Mecole Hardman was stopped by the Chargers.

Kansas City trails, 3-0 after a quarter.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.