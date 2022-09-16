Aging & Style
Chiefs held scoreless in first quarter, trail Chargers 3-0

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety...
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs were held scoreless in the first quarter of their home-opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers elected to kickoff after winning the opening coin toss. Kansas City moved the ball into Los Angeles territory before a 3rd-and-2 end-around to wide receiver Mecole Hardman was stopped by the Chargers.

Kansas City trails, 3-0 after a quarter.

