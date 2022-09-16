Aging & Style
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spotted at Arrowhead Stadium for first Prime-streamed TNF game

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos greets fans before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second-richest person in the world was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday evening.

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, greeted fans and was on the field pregame.

Thursday’s game is the first Amazon Prime exclusive-streamed Thursday Night Football game.

GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

