Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spotted at Arrowhead Stadium for first Prime-streamed TNF game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second-richest person in the world was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday evening.

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, greeted fans and was on the field pregame.

Thursday’s game is the first Amazon Prime exclusive-streamed Thursday Night Football game.

