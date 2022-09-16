2 critically injured after I-435 crash north of Gregory Boulevard stemming from pursuit
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Multiple people are injured following a wreck that happened in the area of southbound Interstate 435 just north of Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City.
The crash happened as part of a pursuit involving the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol says three cars were involved. Three people were injured, two critically.
Speeds reached over 95 miles per hour.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
