2 critically injured after I-435 crash north of Gregory Boulevard stemming from pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Multiple people are injured following a wreck that happened in the area of southbound Interstate 435 just north of Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City.

Police are investigating a crash — one of the vehicles is flipped on the side. We’ll bring you updates on @KCTV5 as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/8kxxbBK1BM — Taylor Johnson (@NewsladyTay) September 16, 2022

The crash happened as part of a pursuit involving the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol says three cars were involved. Three people were injured, two critically.

Speeds reached over 95 miles per hour.

