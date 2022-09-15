Westbound I-70 shut down in KCK after trailer carrying mulch flips over, spills contents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Highway Patrol stated westbound traffic on Interstate 70 was shut down in Kansas City, Kansas.

The highway patrol stated the westbound lanes were closed at South 7th Street Trafficway since just after 10:20 a.m.

According to KHP, a trailer carrying mulch flipped over and lost its load. There were no injuries reported.

An estimated reopening time has not been given, but KHP is on scene helping with cleanup.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.