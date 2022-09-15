Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Westbound I-70 shut down in KCK after trailer carrying mulch flips over, spills contents

The highway patrol stated the westbound lanes were closed at South 7th Street Trafficway since...
The highway patrol stated the westbound lanes were closed at South 7th Street Trafficway since just after 10:20 a.m.(Bill Hurrelbrink, KCTV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Highway Patrol stated westbound traffic on Interstate 70 was shut down in Kansas City, Kansas.

The highway patrol stated the westbound lanes were closed at South 7th Street Trafficway since just after 10:20 a.m.

According to KHP, a trailer carrying mulch flipped over and lost its load. There were no injuries reported.

An estimated reopening time has not been given, but KHP is on scene helping with cleanup.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Retired detective Roger Golubski was charged with federal civil rights crimes for sexually...
Former KCK detective charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims
A house fire early Thursday morning in Kansas City, MO, spread to two other homes.
Flames catch 3 homes on fire in Kansas City early Thursday morning
The Chiefs' home opener is Thursday night against the Chargers at Arrowhead.
Chiefs Gameday: We’re tailgating at Arrowhead ahead of matchup against Chargers
The Chiefs will honor Hispanic Heritage Month during Thursday night's home opener against the...
Chiefs to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month during Chargers game Thursday night