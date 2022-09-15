Wanted Merriam woman arrested for cocaine possession

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wanted woman in Merriam, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop.

Semaja L. Willform, 20, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75. After being alerted by a Jackson County K-9 to the presence of narcotics in the 2011 Chevrolet sedan Willform was a passenger in, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Willform had an outstanding felony warrant from Johnson County for burglary.

Police said Willform was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail and was booked on additional charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

