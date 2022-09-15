Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Wanted Merriam woman arrested for cocaine possession

Semaja L. Willform, 20, of Merriam, Kansas, was charged with possession of cocaine and arrested...
Semaja L. Willform, 20, of Merriam, Kansas, was charged with possession of cocaine and arrested after being wanted on an outstanding felony warrant in Johnson County for burglary.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wanted woman in Merriam, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop.

Semaja L. Willform, 20, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75. After being alerted by a Jackson County K-9 to the presence of narcotics in the 2011 Chevrolet sedan Willform was a passenger in, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Willform had an outstanding felony warrant from Johnson County for burglary.

Police said Willform was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail and was booked on additional charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back during an NFL football game...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener
Megan Criniere, widow of Charles Criniere, spoke on the death of her husband, hit and killed...
Criniere Family focuses on forgiveness following arrest of alleged hit-and-run driver
People close to cases that involve Roger Golubski are reacting to the news of Thursday's arrest...
‘Vindication’: Those who say Roger Golubski destroyed their lives relieved by his arrest
‘Vindication’: Those who say Roger Golubski destroyed their lives relieved by his arrest
Police: Narcan saves Liberty woman