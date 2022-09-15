‘Vindication’: Those who say Roger Golubski destroyed their lives relieved by his arrest

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Ophelia Williams sat on her front porch and described the moment she has been waiting for: a call informing her former KCK police detective Roger Golubski was in handcuffs.

“I was just so happy,” Williams said. “I don’t know. I just cried. It just blew me away. Finally! Finally! I was relieved. I was happy.”

Williams has accused Golubski of rape. She’s one of six sets of initials listed in the federal charges.

Golubski faces life in prison if convicted of the charges of depriving people of their federal rights for raping and attempted kidnapping while working as a police officer.

“You get what you get. You did a lot of stuff to black women,” said Williams.

Eric Calvin said he never thought this day would come. He believed Golubski was too powerful to take down and investigations might expose other allegations of corruption in the KCKPD.

“He sent heartache and pain for years and destroyed families,” Calvin said. “Destroyed our family. It’s a pain you cannot describe.”

Eric’s sister Rose was murdered and left in an alley. The family said then-Detective Golubski told the family little could be done to investigate because it rained. The family privately questioned Golubski’s connections to Rose and the case.

There’s more.

Calvin’s brother John claims he’s wrongfully convicted of murder and has blamed Golubski. A previous KCTV5 investigation revealed that the gunman admits to the killing and cleared John Calvin of any knowledge or wrongdoing.

“I would ask him why? What was your purpose? Why do you destroy families like that? What glory did you get out of it? What was the purpose? And how did you pick the families that you destroy?” questioned Calvin.

Lamonte McIntyre said he never thought this day would come.

“Vindication,” he said. “I feel happy I feel relieved that justice works both ways!”

McIntyre was wrongfully convicted of a double murder he did not commit. He has been fully exonerated and received compensation for what happened to him: 23 years in prison.

His legal team blames Golubski and says he intentionally framed Lamonte and sexually abused Lamonte’s own mother.

“I would describe him as a sociopath with a badge that had a right to do it. He violated so many people’s rights for so long. The department knew about it,” McIntyre said. “The people who worked around him knew it, knew his name and reputation yet they did nothing. This man harmed people. He raped people, kidnapped people including my mother and they did nothing about it for years.”

McIntyre called on others cases to be reopened in light of today’s developments.

The Midwest Innocence Project released the following statement:

Today, former Kansas City, Kansas police Detective Roger Golubski was arrested in connection with the atrocities he committed against the Wyandotte County community. His arrest marks the first step in holding those involved responsible for the harms they have perpetrated, particularly those against Black women, and we commend the Department of Justice and FBI for their work to begin the process of accountability.

This arrest is just a beginning, and we know that true justice demands more. A full investigation into the abuses in Wyandotte County and systemic reforms are needed to ensure that no other police officers and public officials can continue to abuse their power. We have hope that those steps are to come and are hopeful for a future that includes justice for victims and truth and reconciliation for the Wyandotte County community.

