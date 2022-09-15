Police: Narcan saves Liberty woman

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Missouri Police Department said officers administered Narcan to a woman Tuesday evening who was possibly overdosing.

Police said officers were called to a residence after a man found a woman on the ground not breathing.

According to a release from the LMPD, the woman quickly woke up and began breathing on her won after Narcan was administered.

The Liberty Fire Department then transported the woman to the hospital for further treatment.

Liberty police officers began carrying Narcan in 2021.

