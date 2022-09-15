More than a dozen victims testify in Parcells case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man accused of providing fake autopsies and ripping off grieving families will soon learn his sentence for wire fraud.

Shawn Parcells entered a guilty plea, acknowledging a scheme to transfer money between states in a federal case.

He faces several county, state and federal charges for his autopsy work.

The judge heard statements from more than a dozen victims on Thursday. Prosecutors say Parcells lacks the credentials to perform autopsies and even pretended to be a doctor in some cases.

In the federal wire fraud case, over 15 victims spoke on Thursday, explaining to the judge the trauma and ongoing pain they’ve experienced because of Parcells’ fraud and predatory behavior.

Each victim was grieving the death of a loved one and sought answers about their cause of death, but Parcells never provided them.

Families told stories of not only never receiving a proper autopsy that they paid thousands of dollars for.

Some also described the pain of not knowing where their loved one’s body or organs are now.

Others described that testing revealed they received a stranger’s body part or organ instead of their loved one’s.

The victims say this may be a financial crimes case but the damage from Parcells is much worse than a financial loss.

They say he desecrated their deceased loved ones’ bodies and kept their remains in unsanitary and horrific conditions at his business.

In other situations, they say his fraud prevented justice because they will never know how their loved one truly died.

Pamela Padilla spoke about never getting answers after her mother’s death.

“Hearing his former employees as to what he was doing...they would tell me different things about body parts going missing, listening to the other families looking for body parts, looking for answers,” Padilla said. “That was shocking to find out when the reality sunk in. My mother I could only imagine what happened to her body.”

The sentencing hearing is expected to resume on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

Five people are expected to speak on behalf of Parcells.

