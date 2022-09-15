Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Missouri to discuss gambling bill Monday

Lawmakers in Missouri will discuss sports gambling on Monday.
Lawmakers in Missouri will discuss sports gambling on Monday.(KSLA)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri House of Representatives is set to discuss its gambling bill Monday.

House Bill No. 4 will be discussed Monday. The bill would repeal three sections of anti-sports wagering legislature and enact seventeen new sections relating to sports wagering.

READ MORE: Sports betting ramps up as Chiefs season gets underway

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has tweeted multiple times since legalized sports betting came to Kansas urging for government officials to support legalized sports wagering in Missouri.

“I get these messages more than you’d think,” Lucas tweeted along with a screenshot of a text from someone telling him “I had to drive to Kansas and place that bet in the parking lot of a Walmart. So dumb.”

The scheduled discussion of the law in Missouri comes after GeoComply said its data registered more than 100,000 attempts to bet from within Missouri.

READ MORE: A look at the first day of sports betting in Kansas

Kansas became the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting when wagering in the Sunflower State opened Sept. 1. Five states, including Nebraska, have legalized sports betting but have not yet made it operational.

Despite sports wagering not being legal in Missouri yet, the Kansas City Chiefs have already partnered with BetMGM, and signage will be prevalent at Arrowhead Stadium in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back during an NFL football game...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) won't play Thursday night due to an ankle...
Matt Ammendola activated from practice squad by Chiefs
FILE
Emergency responders save man, private citizen saves horses following crash
People close to cases that involve Roger Golubski are reacting to the news of Thursday's arrest...
‘Vindication’: Those who say Roger Golubski destroyed their lives relieved by his arrest