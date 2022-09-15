Aging & Style
Missouri Athletics announces date for 2022 Mizzou Madness

Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, dunks past Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr., right, during the first...
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, dunks past Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr., right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A new era of Missouri basketball will be unveiled to Tigers fans Friday, Oct. 30, with the 2022 “Mizzou Madness” event, Missouri’s athletic department announced Thursday.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball programs will be introduced to MU fans at a basketball court placed on the Francis Quadrangle in front of the historic Columns and Jesse Hall. The event feeds into a weekend that includes the Missouri football program hosting the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs at Faurot Field.

Mizzou Madness will be the first event for fans to see the new-look roster under first-year Missouri head coach Dennis Gates.

In the event of weather, the school said the event will be moved inside Mizzou Arena.

