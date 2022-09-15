Aging & Style
Mission unveils new, improved Johnson Drive

By Sharon Chen
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - After the mayor of Mission, Kansas, cut the ribbon Wednesday night, a new and improved Johnson Drive is officially open!

After months of construction, the main route through Mission both safer and better for business.

“We wanted to look at ways to make it more walkable,” said Mayor Sollie Flora.

Flora and city councilmembers took a tour following the ribbon cutting to check out Mission’s new “walkability.”

“You’re not having to watch four lanes of cars and not be able to see all the way across,” said Flora.

Down the road at the Mission Arts Center, Lyudmyla Savinkova is breathing a sigh of relief. For months, she had watched all the construction with concern. Her art gallery opened during all the work.

“I was worried how it was going to affect the visitors, the parking and if it was going to be walkable,” said Savinkova.

“Walkable” is the whole goal behind the Johnson Drive project. It brings the main route through Mission from four lanes down to two, with turn lanes.

“I think we’ll see improvements in the ability to cross the street with greater ease,” said Mayor Flora.

In addition to ease, it’s also safer and makes the heart of Mission more pedestrian friendly.

“To make it more inviting for all of our community members to come out, and walk along Johnson Drive, and stop in, grab a beer, and check out our different shops,” the mayor said.

Flora also said, by slowing down the traffic, there’s also a potential draw for more business.

“If the traffic’s moving slower, you increase that likelihood that vehicle drivers are going to check out what’s going on in Mission see our great businesses,” said Flora.

Now that Johnson Drive is open for business, Lyudmyla can’t wait to see what the future brings.

“It was already looking good . . . before and, after the construction, I think it’s going to bring more people,” said Lyudmyla.

Mayor Flora said that, for the most part, the actual construction portion of the project is complete. There’s some striping and landscaping that remains, however.

