Matt Ammendola activated from practice squad by Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) won't play Thursday night due to an ankle...
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) won't play Thursday night due to an ankle injury. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have activated kicker Matt Amendola from the practice squad via standard elevation for Thursday night’s home-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs ruled Harrison Butker out with an ankle injury Wednesday afternoon. Amendola reportedly won a six-man kicking derby Monday.

READ MORE: Harrison Butker out for Thursday home-opener

Kansas City also activated defensive back Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad for Thursday’s game.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Chargers is set for 7:20 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

