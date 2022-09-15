Matt Ammendola activated from practice squad by Chiefs
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have activated kicker Matt Amendola from the practice squad via standard elevation for Thursday night’s home-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chiefs ruled Harrison Butker out with an ankle injury Wednesday afternoon. Amendola reportedly won a six-man kicking derby Monday.
READ MORE: Harrison Butker out for Thursday home-opener
Kansas City also activated defensive back Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad for Thursday’s game.
Kickoff between the Chiefs and Chargers is set for 7:20 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.