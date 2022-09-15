Law enforcement investigating death after body found near road in Blue Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the body of a man found near a road in the Blue Summit area on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Darryl Forte stated his office was conducting a death investigation at Truman Road and Stark Avenue, and that the body was found close to the shoulder of the roadway.

The cause of death was not yet known.

JCSO detectives conducting death investigation at Truman and Stark. Deceased male located near shoulder of roadway. Unknown cause of death. Medical examiner on scene. @JacksonCountyMO @KansasCity @JCSheriffOffice pic.twitter.com/rDnOwrTDSL — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) September 15, 2022

