Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Law enforcement investigating death after body found near road in Blue Summit

The cause of death was not yet known after a body was found in Blue Summitt Thursday morning.
The cause of death was not yet known after a body was found in Blue Summitt Thursday morning.(Sheriff Darryl Forte, Twitter)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the body of a man found near a road in the Blue Summit area on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Darryl Forte stated his office was conducting a death investigation at Truman Road and Stark Avenue, and that the body was found close to the shoulder of the roadway.

The cause of death was not yet known.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It's Your Health: Weight Loss
The highway patrol stated the westbound lanes were closed at South 7th Street Trafficway since...
Westbound I-70 shut down in KCK after trailer carrying mulch flips over, spills contents
Retired detective Roger Golubski was charged with federal civil rights crimes for sexually...
Former KCK detective charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims
A house fire early Thursday morning in Kansas City, MO, spread to two other homes.
Flames catch 3 homes on fire in Kansas City early Thursday morning