Law enforcement investigating death after body found near road in Blue Summit
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the body of a man found near a road in the Blue Summit area on Thursday morning.
Sheriff Darryl Forte stated his office was conducting a death investigation at Truman Road and Stark Avenue, and that the body was found close to the shoulder of the roadway.
The cause of death was not yet known.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.