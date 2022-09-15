KCMO police department announces street closures for Len Dawson funeral service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced street closures and parking regulations ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral Friday Sept. 16.

Dawson’s funeral service is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway on Friday at 11 a.m. Members of the KCPD’s traffic division will be establishing the following closures at 9:30 a.m. to provide proper parking availability and a safer environment for pedestrians.

Northbound Ward Parkway at W. 63rd Street

Eastbound 62nd Street on the west side of Ward Parkway

Westbound 61st Street at Belleview Avenue (residents & funeral attendees only)

Westbound 61st Terrace at Summit Street (residents & funeral attendees only)

Westbound 62nd Street at Summit Street (residents only)

KCPD is establishing the following Emergency No Parking areas to ensure emergency vehicle access to surrounding neighborhoods is maintained:

North side, westbound curb of W. 61st Street from Belleview Avenue to Ward Parkway

North side, westbound curb of W. 61st Terrace from Summit Street to Ward Parkway

Area residents and other drivers are advised by the KCPD to use alternative routes for north and south travel. Regular traffic flow should be reestablished by 1:30 p.m. the police said.

