Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

KCMO police department announces street closures for Len Dawson funeral service

FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)(Mark Duncan | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced street closures and parking regulations ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral Friday Sept. 16.

Dawson’s funeral service is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway on Friday at 11 a.m. Members of the KCPD’s traffic division will be establishing the following closures at 9:30 a.m. to provide proper parking availability and a safer environment for pedestrians.

  • Northbound Ward Parkway at W. 63rd Street
  • Eastbound 62nd Street on the west side of Ward Parkway
  • Westbound 61st Street at Belleview Avenue (residents & funeral attendees only)
  • Westbound 61st Terrace at Summit Street (residents & funeral attendees only)
  • Westbound 62nd Street at Summit Street (residents only)

KCPD is establishing the following Emergency No Parking areas to ensure emergency vehicle access to surrounding neighborhoods is maintained:

  • North side, westbound curb of W. 61st Street from Belleview Avenue to Ward Parkway
  • North side, westbound curb of W. 61st Terrace from Summit Street to Ward Parkway

Area residents and other drivers are advised by the KCPD to use alternative routes for north and south travel. Regular traffic flow should be reestablished by 1:30 p.m. the police said.

READ MORE: Chiefs open up Len Dawson tribute to the public Thursday at Arrowhead

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back during an NFL football game...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener
Megan Criniere, widow of Charles Criniere, spoke on the death of her husband, hit and killed...
Criniere Family focuses on forgiveness following arrest of alleged hit-and-run driver
People close to cases that involve Roger Golubski are reacting to the news of Thursday's arrest...
‘Vindication’: Those who say Roger Golubski destroyed their lives relieved by his arrest
‘Vindication’: Those who say Roger Golubski destroyed their lives relieved by his arrest
Police: Narcan saves Liberty woman