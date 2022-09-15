KC Sports Network and Boys & Girls Club give Chiefs tickets to kids as part of “My First Game” campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are going to see and hear new, young fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, as the Boys and Girls Club of Greater KC and KC Sports Network are giving out free tickets.

KC Sports Network announced they are partnering with the BGCGKC to provide tickets to each home game for a lucky child who has never been to a Chiefs home game before. They are calling it the “My First Game” campaign.

They are selected by one of the several unit directors in the metro and get four tickets to bring themselves to their first-ever home game here with the opportunity to bring family and friends along. The club does not provide transportation to the game, but the lucky winners have the tickets, a parking pass, and access to the “Ticket For Less” tailgate.

KC Sports Network’s CEO BJ Kissel said it’s been a goal of theirs to give back to the community and they feel this campaign is the perfect way to get involved with the boys and girls club.

President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City Dr. Dred Scott said, “Not only does this allow for Club members to experience their first Chiefs game, but it exposes them to a myriad of career opportunities related to the business of sports. We are thrilled about what the future holds moving forward.”

The two have been able to work together in the past and the two organizations met around six months ago for the first time about this “My First Game” campaign.

Vice President of Resource Development at BGCGKC Jason Roth said it’ll be fun for the kids, of course, but this allows them to promote more good things happening at all their locations. It’s an incentive-based program with unit directors recommending what member deserves the tickets.

“It’s based on what they see in the club, you know? ‘This club member has been great, involved in our flag football team or their grades are going through the roof, they’re involved with leadership at the club.’ So really, they get to make that choice based on club members that are just above and beyond,” said Roth. “Today, there will be 1,000-plus kiddos rolling through the doors of clubs across the metro and it’s just one more way that we’re able to connect them with awesome things in our community and that’s something we always seek out. We always look for strong partnerships that do one thing – and that’s elevate our young people.”

