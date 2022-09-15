KC area tattoo shop to be featured in Chiefs game coverage Thursday night

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Tucked away in Oak Grove, about 20 miles east of Arrowhead Stadium, you’ll find Purgatory Tattoo — a husband and wife owned small business soon to make its debut on prime time Thursday Night Football.

“It’ll be pretty exciting for everyone, getting to see yourself on TV,” Chris Melchert, co-owner of the studio, said. “Should’ve worn a nicer shirt.”

A client called the studio a couple weeks ago, asking if they’d touch up her Chiefs tattoo while Amazon Prime filmed a commercial.

The studio agreed, and less than 24 hours later, a crew from LA was in the shop.

Employees don’t know much about the commercial, and expect to see a few shots of their studio. But, as they watch the Chiefs take on the Chargers tonight, the know millions will see their art — if only for a moment.

“I don’t really know what to expect,” tattoo artist Mike English said. “But yeah, I’m ready. I’m ready to see what they’re going to put on there.”

“It’s gonna be overwhelming,” co-owner Meg Melchert said. “What a great opportunity for our studio to get recognition. We’ve been doing this 22 years in this town, and we’ve done a lot of Chiefs tattoos.”

