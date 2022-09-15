Aging & Style
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back during an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs and Chargers. Thursday Night Football. Arrowhead Stadium in primetime.

The Kansas City Chiefs home opener has the makings of being a classic.

Follow our Gameday Blog below for the latest updates from reporters, the team and everything else surrounding Thursday’s game.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

