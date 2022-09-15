GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs and Chargers. Thursday Night Football. Arrowhead Stadium in primetime.
The Kansas City Chiefs home opener has the makings of being a classic.
Follow our Gameday Blog below for the latest updates from reporters, the team and everything else surrounding Thursday’s game.
Tonight, the Kauffman Center is lighting up red in celebration of the @Chiefs home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers here at Arrowhead. Let's go, Chiefs!— Kauffman Center (@kauffmancenter) September 15, 2022
📷 Jillian Shoptaw pic.twitter.com/PHPh4qAmTN
We have activated the following Practice Squad players via Standard Elevation:— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022
K Matt Ammendola
CB Dicaprio Bootle pic.twitter.com/xs3NKsiefW
#Chiefs fans. Ready!— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) September 15, 2022
Tag us in your gameday photos or send them here! https://t.co/s83mkfUTzt
📷: @ErinKCTV5 pic.twitter.com/6HOq58ka4k
Ready for the opener. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/thLs7Jbt0u— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) September 15, 2022
Hey @Chiefs, it's safe to say you have a lot of support here in Blue Valley! Look at all that red at Prairie Star Middle! Good luck tonight from your friends at BV #BVTogether https://t.co/5pITCodSnK— Blue Valley Schools (@bvschools) September 15, 2022
The 𝙤𝙣𝙚 and 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮. See you soon, Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/WMOoKdb8cv— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022
Due to the large crowd already on-site for tonight’s game, we are opening the parking gates an hour early at 1:30 pm to alleviate traffic concerns on the highways and streets around the complex!— GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) September 15, 2022
Wow.👀 Check out this line to get in to Arrowhead. It does appear they are letting people in early. (So my narration was wrong. Realized once we drove in.) #Chiefs 🏈 @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/NoWk1YLUkP— Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) September 15, 2022
Red-y for our neighbor's home opener.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Shxpwc3MgW— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 15, 2022
It’s @Chiefs home opener day! Arrowhead we gotta bring the heat and the NOISE tonight! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3HqxabwehN— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) September 15, 2022
It’s 10:53 am. Kickoff for #chargers at #chiefs is at 7:15 pm only on @PrimeVideo. This is bonkers. Gates don’t open for a while! pic.twitter.com/YMcxaUElCo— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 15, 2022
TIME TO PARTY LIKE IT'S 1972‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/8toAjgZXkS— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022
You don’t want to miss this tailgate! See you soon, Chiefs Kingdom 👑 pic.twitter.com/YiP1Wab2kY— GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) September 15, 2022
Is 6 a.m. too early for a burger? @GregBennettKCTV says no! A man of many talents grilling up a storm (no pun intended) AND tracking the weather this morning 🙌#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/11DzT1cXaP— Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) September 15, 2022
Kansas City area tattoo shop to be featured in Chiefs game coverage Thursday night, @MarleahKCTV5 reports. https://t.co/DBg9gB8QHt pic.twitter.com/lxtxOGGaBq— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) September 15, 2022
