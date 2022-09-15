FORECAST: Mid-to-upper 80s on this Chiefs gameday Thursday

High pressure has moved off to the east, and we still continue a strong yet steady flow from the south. This means we will keep wind between 10 and 15 mph through the day, with occasional gusts at 25 mph. Temperatures will also rise into the mid and upper 80s, with partly-cloudy skies expected. To the west, our trough has become a front and with that, a better chance for wet weather lies within our late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday sees 30 percent chances for precipitation. Scattered showers and a few isolated storms are possible, but severe weather is unlikely. Unfortunately, temperatures continue to rise, and now we expect heat in the afternoon to rise to the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with feels-like temperatures within the lower triple digits.

Please be cautious when doing any kind of strenuous activity outdoors on those days, as staying cool and hydrated will be very important. We are still tracking an opportunity for wet weather to return by the end of next week, which will aid in dropping temperatures back to seasonal in the upper 70s.

