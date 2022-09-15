Flames catch 3 homes on fire in Kansas City early Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire spread to three homes early Thursday morning in Kansas City, but everyone made it out O.K.

Crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a house fire near 28th Street and Van Brunt Avenue. The house was doused in heavy flames, and firefighters worked to clear the home and the surrounding area.

The flames spread to structures on either side of the house, catching them on fire as well. Those homes sustained damage, but the house where the fire originated was destroyed.

Fire investigators remained on-scene after getting the fire under control in order to figure out how it started. No cause has yet been determined.

It’s not yet clear how many people were displaced.

