Federal jury convicts four members of KC gang in drug-trafficking conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four Kansas City men who were part of the 246 gang were convicted by a federal jury Thursday for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The Department of Justice said Ladele D. Smith, 35; David J. Duncan, IV, 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019.

The DOJ said Smith, Duncan and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts charging them with various drug-trafficking and firearms crimes, including drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Toombs was convicted of multiple counts charging him with various drug-trafficking and firearms crimes as well.

An investigation into the 246 street gang began in June 2017, according to the DOJ. Smith was identified as the leader of the gang, while Duncan, Franklin and Toombs were each members of the gang.

Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” and Duncan, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” were both local rap artists the DOJ said. In YouTube videos and posts to social media platforms, Smith and others showed firearms and large amounts of cash.

Law enforcement said members of the 246 gang utilized a residence in the 4400 block of Kensington, located within 1,000 feet of George Washington Carver Dual Language School for gang and drug-trafficking business. Because of that proximity to the school, Smith was found guilty of one count of distributing marijuana near a school and four counts of distributing heroin near a school. Franklin was found guilty of two counts of distributing marijuana near a school.

Under federal statutes, Smith, Duncan, Franklin and Toombs each are subject to a mandatory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole and up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the United States Probation Office.

Eleven co-defendants in this case plead guilty and were sentenced.

