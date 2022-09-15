Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

FBI looking into ‘numerous’ reports of swatting incidents in Kansas City area

FILE — The FBI said there is no information it has received which would indicate the threats...
FILE — The FBI said there is no information it has received which would indicate the threats being credible.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation stated Friday afternoon it has been made aware of “numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made.”

The FBI said there is no information it has received which would indicate the threats being credible.

“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk...We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

The statement also relayed that such threats have been to several schools in Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chiefs fans gathered in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot prior to the Thursday night game...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener
Megan Criniere, widow of Charles Criniere, spoke on the death of her husband, hit and killed...
Criniere Family focuses on forgiveness following arrest of alleged hit-and-run driver
People close to cases that involve Roger Golubski are reacting to the news of Thursday's arrest...
‘Vindication’: Those who say Roger Golubski destroyed their lives relieved by his arrest
‘Vindication’: Those who say Roger Golubski destroyed their lives relieved by his arrest
Police: Narcan saves Liberty woman