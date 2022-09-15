FBI looking into ‘numerous’ reports of swatting incidents in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation stated Friday afternoon it has been made aware of “numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made.”

The FBI said there is no information it has received which would indicate the threats being credible.

“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk...We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

The statement also relayed that such threats have been to several schools in Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.