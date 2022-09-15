Aging & Style
Chiefs to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month during Chargers game Thursday night

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs will recognize the start of Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday night in their game against the Chargers, with a special guest taking center stage.

The team selected Melissa Gonzalez, the Hispanic Development Fund’s college prep program advisor, as the Tony Dipardo spirit leader.

“I couldn’t believe it, to be honest with you,” Gonzalez said. “I was just so thankful and honored that the team selected me to represent HDF.”

Fans will see Gonzalez banging the drum on the GEHA deck at the end of the third quarter tonight.

Gonzalez helps families navigate the college application and admission process through things like scholarship workshops and campus visits.

“Getting to see their faces when they get accepted to college, or receive a scholarship and being able to know that they can afford to college – yeah, it’s a very rewarding job,” she said.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. It begins mid-month because that’s when the majority of Latin American countries celebrate their Independence Day.

