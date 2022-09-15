Chiefs Gameday: We’re tailgating at Arrowhead ahead of matchup against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s an early-season clash of the titans among two teams with they eyes set on an AFC West title and beyond.

The primetime tilt kicks off at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video. (The game can also be seen on network television in the Kansas City area.)

Here’s the timeline if you’re wanting to head out to the game and/or take part in the tailgate festivities:

2:30p - Parking lot opens

3p - Tailgating Lot M opens

5p - Stadium gates open

6p - Warmups

7:10p - National Anthem

7:15p - Kickoff

KCTV5 had its entire morning crew out at Arrowhead on Thursday morning to preview the big game, and to highlight some amazing things people are doing:

*Meteorologist Greg Bennett is grilling out in the stadium parking lot, and gave us Thursday’s StormTrack5 Daily Forecast, along with the Gameday Forecast for this evening.

*Reporter Joe Hennessy highlighted how a couple of local nonprofits are helping the next generation of young Chiefs fans.

*Reporter Marleah Campbell highlighted a local tattoo shop that will be featured on the Prime Video coverage of the game, along with how the Chiefs are recognizing the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

