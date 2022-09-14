Aging & Style
Wanted: William Pigg

William K. Pigg.
William K. Pigg.(Via the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation.

They say his last known address was the homeless camp near E. 1st Street and Campbell Street in Kansas City, Missouri. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.

Pigg is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.

He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and who weighs 150 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Pigg has tattoos on his arms and chest.

Anyone with information about where Pigg may be is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

