Shooting injures 3 teenagers walking in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after three teenagers were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Farrow Ave.

At that time, three teenagers who were walking were hit by gunfire from a moving vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then left the scene.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that can assist the authorities in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The police noted that Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools had an early dismissal today. That is apparently typical on Wednesdays.

KCKPS noted that shooting victims were not on a bus or exiting a bus at the time of the shooting, nor was a bus in the vicinity at the time.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates as we work to learn more.

In the news yesterday:

2 minors injured in KCK shooting, school briefly goes on lockout

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.