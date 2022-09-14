Harrison Butker out for Thursday home-opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has been ruled out for the team’s home-opening contest Thursday night, the Chiefs said with their injury report Wednesday.

Butker rolled his ankle on a kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown in Sunday’s 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He returned to kick a 54-yard field goal and three extra points in the season-opening win.

Former New York Jets kicker Matt Amendola is expected to kick in Butker’s absence. Amendola reportedly won a six-man kicker derby held at the Chiefs practice facility Monday.

READ MORE: Chiefs sign kicker Matt Amendola as Harrison Butker recovers from ankle injury

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was critical of the turf at State Farm Stadium in Arizona after he said it led to injuries to Butker and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, who suffered a hamstring strain. McDuffie was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and can’t return to play until the Chiefs’ Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

“It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said. “It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”

With Butker hurt on Sunday, safety Justin Reid handled kickoff duties and made 1-of-2 extra point attempts.

READ MORE: Chiefs unveil historic red end zones to celebrate 50 years at Arrowhead Stadium

Along with Butker, right guard Trey Smith is questionable with an ankle injury.

The Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.