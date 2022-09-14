Red Cross offers emergency preparedness workshop for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During National Preparedness Month in September, the Red Cross says it wants to help as many Kansans as possible get ready for emergencies.

The American Red Cross of Kansas and Oklahoma will host a free, virtual preparedness workshop every Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. throughout the month of September. Residents can join via Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

“You can help support your community by building resiliency to disasters within your own home by being Red Cross Ready. The more resilient your household is to disasters, the less impact they make on your family,” said Linda Medford, Kansas-Oklahoma Regional Preparedness Manager.

The Red Cross indicated that the sessions will offer more information on three simple steps residents can take to keep families safe during disasters - 1) Get a Kit, 2) Make a Plan, and 3) Be Informed.

The Red Cross noted that families should build their emergency kits with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio. It said families should also include a first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool and personal hygiene items. Lastly, copies of important documents, cell phone chargers, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information should be added.

The organization said families should plan what to do in case they get separated during an emergency and what to do if they need to evacuate. It said to ensure plans are coordinated with children’s schools, jobs and community emergency plans.

Lastly, the Red Cross said families should stay informed by finding out what emergency situation could occur where they live, work and go to school, how officials will contact them during a disaster and how to get important information like evacuation orders.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.