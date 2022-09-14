Raytown police looking for 16-year-old girl not seen since Saturday

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Raytown police are looking for a teenager who has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, 16-year-old Daniya Allen was last seen around 4 p.m. on Sept. 10. At that time, she was in the 8800 block of 73rd St.

She is described as being a black girl who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and who weighs 152 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

It’s unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information about where she is or might be should call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020 or 911.

The report number is 22-2346, according to police.

