Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a standoff at a Lenexa business parking lot they were engaged in has ended.
The Lenexa Police Department stated officers were called to the area of 79th and Barton streets for a suspicious vehicle in the lot.
Officers said when they arrived, a suspect displayed a firearm to law enforcement members. After a few hours, the suspect turned the gun on himself, according to police.
Law enforcement said a dog in the car was rescued.
