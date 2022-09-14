Aging & Style
Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued

FILE — The public has been asked to avoid the area.
FILE — The public has been asked to avoid the area.(WBKO)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a standoff at a Lenexa business parking lot they were engaged in has ended.

The Lenexa Police Department stated officers were called to the area of 79th and Barton streets for a suspicious vehicle in the lot.

Officers said when they arrived, a suspect displayed a firearm to law enforcement members. After a few hours, the suspect turned the gun on himself, according to police.

Law enforcement said a dog in the car was rescued.

