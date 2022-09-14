Aging & Style
Police: Husband killed in Platte City motorcycle crash, wife seriously injured

FILE — A car had crossed into a lane of oncoming traffic, crashing into the motorcycle.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car crossed into oncoming traffic Friday night in Platte City, crashing into a motorcycle, leaving the driver dead and his wife seriously injured.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Tiffany Sayre was driving a 2008 Mercury Sable northbound on Running Horse Road when she crossed into the southbound lane of traffic.

The vehicle struck a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, John Weir, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His wife, Laura Weir, was a passenger on the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sayre was not injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office stated alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but the incident was still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

No charges had yet been filed.

