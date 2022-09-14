Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Jagger Carnival

By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Jagger Carnival is a Doberman Pinscher who is 6 years old!

Why the long face? All the better to reach the biscuits in the bottom of the cookie jar, of course!

This handsome man is a real treat. He’s friendly, well-mannered, playful and a complete gentleman.

Basically, he’s the whole pawkage.

To learn more about Jagger Carnival, or to view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

