Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another NFL season is underway, and Patrick Mahomes is already racking up the awards.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Sunday afternoon in a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Mahomes went 30-39, throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

He finished the game with a passer rating of 144.2.

On a short week, the Chiefs will host division foe Los Angeles Chargers in the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Bowe to be drum honoree, parking lots will open early for Chiefs home opener

