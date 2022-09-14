One dead in single-vehicle DeSoto crash

DESOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old man died Wednesday morning after he was involved in a car crash.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated John Couch was driving westbound in the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue in DeSoto when the vehicle struck a guardrail on a curve and overturned.

The sheriff’s office stated the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

