NASCAR announces dates for Kansas Speedway races in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after Bubba Wallace took home a win at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the competitive racing league announced dates for two weekends of racing in Kansas City again in 2023.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 will take place Sunday, May 7 at Kansas Speedway. The playoffs will return for the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“We can’t wait to welcome our fans back for two great weekends in 2023,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren in a release. “The improvements we made to the fan experience this year will be even bigger and better next year and we know the racing will once again provide them with a lifetime full of memories.”

Both weekends featuring NASCAR races will also include races for the Craftsman Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

