Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

NASCAR announces dates for Kansas Speedway races in 2023

Bubba Wallace celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas...
Bubba Wallace celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Two NASCAR Cup Series races will return to Kansas Speedway in 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after Bubba Wallace took home a win at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the competitive racing league announced dates for two weekends of racing in Kansas City again in 2023.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 will take place Sunday, May 7 at Kansas Speedway. The playoffs will return for the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“We can’t wait to welcome our fans back for two great weekends in 2023,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren in a release. “The improvements we made to the fan experience this year will be even bigger and better next year and we know the racing will once again provide them with a lifetime full of memories.”

Both weekends featuring NASCAR races will also include races for the Craftsman Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden announces funding for electric charging infrastructure in 34 states and...
Money approved for states to build car-charging network
FILE - Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Sen. Moran introduces legislation to ease travel costs for veteran health care
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
Generic.
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant