More than 700 students expected to attend SIU Day
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Hundreds of high school students are visiting Southern Illinois University on Wednesday.
It’s part of a recruitment effort to get more local students to attend SIU.
Students form 16 area high schools will meet with faculty and staff to get a closer look at what SIU has to offer.
Last week, the university announced it’s largest freshman class in six years.
