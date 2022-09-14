Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Moran helps introduce bill to ensure Tribal lands remain Tribal

FILE
FILE(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran has helped to introduce a bill that would ensure Tribal lands remain Tribal.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) - both members of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs - recently introduced legislation that would reaffirm any land taken into trust by the U.S. for Indian Tribes as federally recognized from the day it was first taken into trust.

Under the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934, Sen. Moran said the Secretary of the Interior was given the authority and guidelines to take land into trust for Indian Tribes.

However, in 2009, Moran noted that the Supreme Court’s decision in Carcieri v. Salazar denied the secretary’s authority for tribes that received federal recognition after IRA’s enactment.

Moran said the legislation would ensure any land taken into trust after the IRA is still recognized and protected and shall remain in Indian country.

“Since the Carcieri decision, tribes throughout the country recognized after 1934 have faced uncertainty regarding their lands taken into trust,” Moran said. “Short of a full legislative fix, which I support, this bill will assure tribes of the status of their lands already in trust and enable stable economic development going forward.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden announces funding for electric charging infrastructure in 34 states and...
Money approved for states to build car-charging network
FILE - Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Sen. Moran introduces legislation to ease travel costs for veteran health care
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
Bubba Wallace celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas...
NASCAR announces dates for Kansas Speedway races in 2023
Generic.
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant