Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.

Parson specified that, based on the limits in his special session call, lawmakers cannot cut income taxes so deeply that the state loses more than $700 million per year in revenue.

Parson proposed the special session as an alternative to lawmakers’ planned one-time tax refund, which he vetoed in June.

He told lawmakers to return to Jefferson City last week. But they delayed work to continue private negotiations.

Legislators were already planning on working Wednesday to consider whether to override any of Parson’s vetoes.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

William K. Pigg.
Wanted: William Pigg
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is requesting a new pay plan following a critical staffing...
Johnson County Sheriff demands pay raise approval following deputy shortage
An elderly man was struck by a truck making a turn at a crosswalk in Kansas City, Kansas.
Man dies from injuries after being hit in crosswalk by truck
AMBER Alert issued for girl last seen on Monday, September 12
AMBER Alert issued for St. Louis area girl reportedly taken from school
FILE — The sheriff’s office stated the cause of the crash was still under investigation.
One dead in single-vehicle DeSoto crash