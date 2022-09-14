Man with knife at Leawood City Park is taken into custody

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A man was ultimately taken into custody at Leawood City Park on Tuesday evening after someone called police about a man armed with a knife and what was thought to be a gun.

Leawood police said they received the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. The caller said the man was sitting under a tree near a field where a youth soccer practice was taking place.

The man didn’t threaten anyone with the knife or supposed gun, but did display both before officers arrived at the the park located at 10601 Lee Blvd.

Offers were able to detain the man, who is 31 years old, without further issues.

Their investigation confirmed that he didn’t directly threaten anyone in the area. The gun was determined to be a BB gun. He did, however, have a knife.

Police said the man was taken into custody on a misdemeanor city charge. No specifics regarding that charge are available.

The man’s last known address is in Michigan.

Anyone with further information about the incident can call the police department at 913-642-7700.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.