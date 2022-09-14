Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in crosswalk by truck

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after he was struck by a truck at 42nd and Metropolitan Avenue.

Police said the truck was making a turn and struck an elderly man that had been walking in the crosswalk.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said Metropolitan Avenue was closed from 41st to 44th street.

The truck did stop and was cooperating with law enforcement.

The public has been asked to take an alternate route.

