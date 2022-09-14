Aging & Style
KCPS to hire recruiting firm as search for superintendent continues

FILE — Earlier this year, Kansas City Public Schools regained full accreditation from the State Board of Education.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Schools announced Wednesday morning it would hire a national search firm to help find its next school superintendent.

The board appointed an internal superintendent search committee, made up of three board members to oversee the process, the school district stated.

“As a board, we remain determined to conduct a thoughtful, thorough and engaging search to produce the best candidates possible,” Board Chair Nate Hogan said. “The board pledges to seek a diverse candidate pool that will produce highly qualified candidates to leverage the momentum of our district. As always, our students, families, staff and the Kansas City community deserve a superintendent who can build on a strong foundation of accreditation and accelerate learning in alignment with Blueprint 2030, the district’s long-term strategic plan.”

Earlier this year, Kansas City Public Schools regained full accreditation from the State Board of Education.

Following the departure of superintendent Mark Bedell, Dr. Jennifer Collier was appointed interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 academic year.

