Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.

“Customer service and safety are important to KTA and this program allows us to put those values into action,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA Chief Executive Officer. “Thousands of drivers benefit from the KTA Safety Assist program each year giving KHP troopers the time to focus on law enforcement activities. We’re grateful to have GEICO sponsor this valuable roadside assistance program.”

KTA said Safety Assist units patrol the two heaviest traveled areas of the Turnpike - between Topeka and Kansas City and between Wichita and the Oklahoma border. Keeping traffic moving is important to keep drivers safe as blocked lanes delay traffic and increase accident risks.

In the U.S., the KTA noted that 20% of crashes result from a previous crash, and for every minute a primary incident remains a hazard, the likelihood of a secondary crash increases by 2.8%.

“GEICO is proud to build this new partnership with the KTA Safety Patrol – and do our part to help ensure Kansans get from point A to B as safely as possible,” said GEICO Regional Vice President Shane Wheeler. “GEICO has a long history of promoting driver safety and encourages drivers to do their part by putting their phones down and driving alert, not distracted.”

KTA indicated that the Safety Patrol usually operates during the busiest travel times like morning and evening commute hours and on weekends. However, hours vary depending on location, weekend, weather, safety and traffic-related needs.

KTA noted that Safety Patrol vehicles are equipped with various tools and equipment to help change tires and other minor mechanical issues. Technicians also help during roadway incidents by directing traffic and helping clear debris.

According to the KTA, all Safety Patrol services are free - no matter the insurance carrier. It said drivers who do require help while on the Turnpike can call KTA’s Incident Management Center at *KTA (*582).

KTA said stranded drivers are relieved when the Safety Assist arrives on the scene.

“I am from Colorado and was driving to Oklahoma and my Suburban’s brakes locked up and cracked my front rotor,” said one driver. “Your highway assist driver Ryan 7017 stopped to see if we were OK. I told him what happened. He said hang on and went back to his truck. Grabbed some tools and got my rotor off and put on the new one in about 20 minutes on the side of the highway. I am more than impressed with your service. I mean who does that? Amazing job!”

The KTA noted that the new rotor was provided by the driver.

The KTA said, however, that the Safety Assist program is not meant to replace or interfere with services provided by private businesses. It said techs only provide immediate services to help drivers get off the side of the road and to help maintain the flow of traffic.

