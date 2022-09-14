Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.

KDWP said what is pictured is just a small part of spent shells collected last week in a cleanup at Hillsdale WFA by public lands’ staff.

Game Wardens said they hope hunters enjoy their time hunting waterfowl but would like them to continue to work together to maintain the quality of the Sunflower State’s public lands for this and future generations.

