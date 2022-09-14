Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells

Just a portion of spent shotgun shells cleaned from Hillsdale WFA by public lands' staff after...
Just a portion of spent shotgun shells cleaned from Hillsdale WFA by public lands' staff after opening weekend for waterfowl.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.

KDWP said what is pictured is just a small part of spent shells collected last week in a cleanup at Hillsdale WFA by public lands’ staff.

Game Wardens said they hope hunters enjoy their time hunting waterfowl but would like them to continue to work together to maintain the quality of the Sunflower State’s public lands for this and future generations.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden announces funding for electric charging infrastructure in 34 states and...
Money approved for states to build car-charging network
FILE - Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Sen. Moran introduces legislation to ease travel costs for veteran health care
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
Bubba Wallace celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas...
NASCAR announces dates for Kansas Speedway races in 2023
Generic.
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant